Businesses Encouraged to Join Cycling Competition in September
(KFOR NEWS August 19, 2020) The Parks and Recreation Department urges Lincoln businesses to join Cycle September Lincoln, a program to encourage bicycling and inform future decisions around bicycle infrastructure. The free competition is open to Lincoln organizations that can earn points by encouraging staff to ride a bike between September 1 and 30. To register, visit lovetoride.net/Lincoln.
Kellee Van Bruggen, Transportation Planner, said more than 30 organizations and nearly 200 individuals have already signed up for the event.
“During this time of social distancing, the National Bike Challenge and Cycle September offer a chance to participate in a fun community wide activity with thousands of others while still maintaining a safe distance from one another,” Van Bruggen said. “Cycle September Lincoln is a wonderful opportunity for our businesses and residents to realize the benefits of riding a bike. Lincoln’s reputation as a great biking city is an important economic development tool.”
The Love to Ride website allows participants to log rides, set goals, encourage friends and co-workers to try cycling, get details about weekly prizes from local partners, and view a live Cycle September leaderboard. Participants can also log rides by syncing their profile to a riding app, including Strava, Endomondo, and Map My Fitness. Those who log rides of at least 10 minutes are eligible to win prizes awarded each Friday afternoon.
The competition is part of the National Bike Challenge which occurs May through September each year. Lincoln has captured National Bike Challenge championship titles in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2013. In 2019, the League of American Bicyclists awarded the Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community to Lincoln, recognizing the community’s pro-bike infrastructure, promotional events, and investments in bike education programs.
For more information on Cycle September and the National Bike Challenge, visit lovetoride.net/Lincoln. For more information on cycling in Lincoln, visit bike.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Kellee Van Bruggen, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at kvanbruggen@lincoln.ne.gov or 401-441-6363.
