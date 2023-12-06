Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Lincoln Teen

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–A Lincoln school bus driver has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl that rode on the bus.

Court records say 41-year-old Joseph Ganz of Crete is facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to court documents, Lincoln Police got a report on November 22 about a 13-year-old girl getting texts and social media messages from Ganz. He allegedly met the girl outside her home and sexually assaulted her inside his vehicle in exchange for e-cigarettes.

Ganz’ bond has been set at $750,000. LPD and Lincoln Public Schools confirm Ganz was not an LPS employee.