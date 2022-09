Are you among the 49% of U.S. employees who say they are burned out from their jobs?

As high as this number is, it is actually down from 58% back in August 2020.

Here are the top reasons people cite for their burnout:

Workload-48%

Staffing Shortage-45%

Juggling Personal and professional life-39%

Lack of Communication and Support-38%

Time Pressures-29%

Women and younger workers report a higher level of burnout.