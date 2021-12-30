Burglary Thursday Morning At North Lincoln Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at the Super C near 27th and Ticonderoga from early Thursday morning, where someone got inside and took off with money.
Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers were called around 3am about an alarm going off. When officers arrived, they found front door glass shattered. Total loss, including damage caused to the business was estimated at $720.00 and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the safe.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.