Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Break-Ins at Piedmont Shopping Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A 61-year-old man was arrested on two counts of burglary, along with an attempted burglary charge, following a couple of break-ins reported Sunday morning at the Piedmont Shopping Center near Cotner Boulevard and “A” Street.

Lincoln Police say Kiki Williams had thrown a rock through a window and taking cash from the register of Sapphire Nails. Security video showed Williams inside the the nail salon and was also responsible for an attempted burglary at the Gloria Deo shop.

Williams was arrested at his home.