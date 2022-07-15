Burglary Reported at Nebraska GOP Headquarters, LPD is Investigating
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–A reported burglary sometime before noon on July 10 the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters near 16th and “N” remains under investigation.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says around $1,000 worth of items were taken, including an office computer and security cameras. Vollmer adds when officers responded, they contacted a party volunteer who had called a locksmith to get inside the office. That person soon found everything in disarray.
At a Thursday news conference in at the state GOP headquarters, newly elected Nebraska Republican Party chair Eric Underwood said his key to get into the office didn’t work, which led to calling the locksmith. But Underwood said he had no “actual facts” on what happened. Nebraska’s Republican Party had a convention last Saturday in Kearney, where new leadership was elected, including Underwood.
Right now, there are no suspects in the burglary case.