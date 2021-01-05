Burglary, Property Damage At Hillcrest Country Club Leads To Arrest Of Three Teens
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Three teens are accused of breaking in and stealing items, including a beverage cart, from the Hillcrest Country Club in east Lincoln on Monday morning.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says the teens allegedly took over $9,000 worth of property, while doing $4,000 in damage, even unsuccessfully attempting to set a desk on fire. Damage was done to windows, doors, lockers, televisions, computer monitors, and tablets.
Spilker says the manager saw the teens on video, which saw them get away on a beverage cart, which was later found at 98th and “A” near the Mopac Trail. Through video that was obtained, Police later identified three teens, ages 13, 14 and 15, for being responsible.
Each of them were tracked down and interviewed by officers, then arrested for burglary and criminal mischief.