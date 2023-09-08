Burglary Early Friday at Southeast Lincoln Smoke Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from early Friday where an unknown of vape cartridges were taken.

Police Captain Duane Winkler told KFOR News officers were called shortly before 4am about an alarm sounding at Midwest Smoke Shop in the 6100 block of Apples Way. When officers arrived at the scene they found the front window broken and items missing.

No arrests have been made and if you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.