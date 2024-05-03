Burglary Early Friday at North Lincoln Pharmacy

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary from early Friday morning at the Walgreens off of 14th and Superior, where an alarm was sounding.

Captain Todd Kocian says the security company for the store was monitoring remotely and saw three people in the store, seeing three people in dark clothing that got inside through a rear door. Two of the people were seen behind the cash register area grabbing nicotine products before taking off.

The extent of the loss is still being evaluated. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.