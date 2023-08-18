Burglary early Friday at a Downtown Lincoln Clothing Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 18)–Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary reported Friday morning at a downtown area clothing store.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to Exclusive Hype off of 16th and “O”, where a neighbor reported that a window had been shattered. About $20,000 worth of clothing items are missing. Officers are going over a list of missing items and are reviewing security video. No arrests have been made.

If you have information on this Burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.