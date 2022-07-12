      Weather Alert

Burglary At NW Lincoln Grocery Store Under Investigation

Jul 12, 2022 @ 12:58pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Police are investigating a burglary that happened sometime before opening time Monday morning at a northwest Lincoln grocery store.

Officers were called around 6:30am Monday to the IGA Marketplace near NW 48th and West Huntington, where an employee arrived for work and heard the alarm system sounding, while also finding a window broken on the southside of the building.  A review of security video shows two males in their late teens to early 20s get into the store three times between 12:46am and 3:07am Monday, taking cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, condoms various snacks and alcohol.

Police say damage to the window is around $500 and the loss from merchandise taken is estimated to be at $750.  If you have information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

