Burglars Targeting Work Sites in East Lincoln Development

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Lincoln Police say multiple construction sites in the same area have been burglarized over several occasions where about $5,000 worth of items were taken.

LPD says over the weekend of August 3, a Milwaukee drill set, batteries, a multitool, a planer, a craftsman leaf blower and a Husky work light were taken from a residence under construction near North 108th Street and Majestic Lane. The next weekend at that same residence, a portable speaker was reportedly stolen as well.

Then during the weekend of August 11, power tools and equipment had been taken from a locked residence under construction in the area of North 108th Street and Shore Front Drive.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.