Burglars Targeted North Lincoln Vape Shop, Convenience Store Early Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Two burglaries in north Lincoln from early Thursday morning remain under investigation.

According to police, it was just after 5am Thursday when officers were called to Lincoln Vapor off of 27th and Fairfield. Security video showed a vehicle forcing open the front doors and people in hoodies jumping out to start grabbing about $875 worth of vaping products and cash. Damage estimates to the building are around $8,500.

Then shortly after 6am Thursday, police were called to the Kwik Shop off of 23rd and Cornhusker, where a vehicle had driven into the store, causing about $10,000 in damage. About $220 in vaping, tobacco and alcohol products were missing.

It’s unclear if both cases are related.