Burglars Steal Tools From Lumberyard
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–A lumber business was burglarized earlier this week, where several tools were stolen.
Lincoln Police were called to Lincoln Lumber near 23rd and “W” around 8am Monday, where employees reported that over the weekend someone had gotten into the lumberyard and two out buildings. A lock to a gate was missing and employees told police they remember locking up when they left last Friday.
Several tools were stolen, including wrenches, welders, drills and more. Total loss is around $600. Police are continuing to look over security video from the area and if you have any information about this burglary, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.