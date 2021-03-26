Burglaries Have Increased The Past Two Years In Southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 26)–Police say that to date in 2021, there have been 24 burglaries have been reported at apartment garages in southeast Lincoln.
Compared to previous years, 30 cases were reported in 2020, more than doubling the 11 in 2019, for a 173% increase in such burglaries. Twelve similar garage burglaries were reported to police in 2018. Officer Erin Spilker said the total loss in reported burglaries was $20,000 in 2020 and officers stationed in southeast Lincoln have implemented a project to combat the rise.
Renters have been recommended to close and lock their garage doors and remove valuables from inside.