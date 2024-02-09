Burglaries, Attempted Break-Ins Reported at Businesses in Southern Lancaster County

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent string of burglaries or attempted break-ins in the southern part of the county.

On Friday, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said someone early on Wednesday got inside the Station Bar in Hallam, took nothing but caused $25-hundred in damage to a skill game. That same morning at the Sprague Bar & Grill, a cash register with about $300 cash was stolen. Attempted break-ins were reported early Wednesday at the Denton Daily Double and the Super C Store in Denton.

Houchin says the Station Bar in Hallam was also broken into between January 22 and 23rd, where a gambling machine was damaged and about $735 was stolen. Total damage amounts in all the burglaries is around $4,000 and the loss is about $1,000. Extra enforcement is being done in these areas by LSO.