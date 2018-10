Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary reported Sunday night, when a 45-year-old man came home to find someone had been through his home.

It happened in the 500 block of “E” Street, where officers say the man found a broken window and blood spots throughout the house. A laptop and cellphone were missing. So was the man’s 8-year-old Teacup Chihuahua named Lolita.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.