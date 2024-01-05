Bullets Hit Door, Fence at South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Shots were fired early Thursday evening in a neighborhood near 27th and Nebraska Parkway.

Lincoln Police say a 72-year-old woman reported she was at a friend’s house and heard two to three pops of what she thought were fireworks. The woman came back home and found her back sliding door window had a bullet hole in it and a bullet was lying on her living room floor. Two more bullet holes were found in a wooden privacy fence.

Damage estimates are around $1,700 and no one was hurt.