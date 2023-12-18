Bullet for My Valentine’s Matt Tuck teases “massive announcement”

Bullet for My Valentine is prepping some big news.

In an Instagram post, frontman Matt Tuck teases that the Welsh metallers “have a massive announcement to make soon that will make 2025 be a very special year for us so stay tuned for that.”

Notably, 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of Bullet’s debut album, 2005’s The Poison.

While you wait for said massive announcement, Bullet will be taking some downtime after finishing a busy 2023 touring in continued support of their latest album, 2021’s self-titled effort.

“When the time is right we’ll be heading into the studio to make our 8th album,” Tuck says. “Trust me, you ain’t heard nothing yet. The best really is still to come.”

