Bullet for My Valentine announces 20th anniversary ﻿’The Poison’﻿ reissue

Bullet for My Valentine has announced a reissue of their 2005 debut album, The Poison, in honor of its upcoming 20th anniversary.

The deluxe box set will be released Nov. 29, and includes the original album along with various B-sides and bonus material, such as a cover of Metallica’s “Welcome Home (Sanitarium),” as well as the 2005 EP Hand of Blood and BfMV’s Live at Brixton performance.

The Poison is certified Gold by the RIAA, and spawned the singles “All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)” and “Tears Don’t Fall.”

Bullet is also celebrating The Poison’s anniversary on a U.K. tour kicking off in January. Trivium, who will be marking the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Ascendency, will be on the bill, as well.

