Buffett Remains Optimistic About Future Despite Coronavirus
The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, doesn’t know how the economy will recover from the coronavirus outbreak shutdown, but he remains optimistic in the long-term future of the United States. Buffett said Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway’s online annual meeting that there’s no way to predict the economic future right now because the possibilities are still too varied.
Berkshire’s meeting was being held without any of the roughly 40,000 shareholders who typically attend. Instead of answering questions in a packed arena filled with shareholders, Buffett spoke in front of a camera for the online meeting. The normal shareholder celebration Berkshire holds each spring was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
