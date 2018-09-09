Buffaloes Beat Nebraska in Home Game Thriller

It was a long afternoon for Husker fans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Nebraska fell to the Colorado Buffaloes 33-28 to spoil Scott Frost’s head coach debut. The Huskers were ahead throughout the 4th quarter until a Buffalo 40-yard touchdown with a minute left to play. Quarterback Adrian Martinez also left the game due to an injury.

Colorado got the ball for the last time with 2:23 left after Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez went out of the game because of an injury.

Montez moved the Buffaloes from their 23 to the Nebraska 41 before Ben Stille sacked him to set up a third-and-19 that became third and 24 after a false start. Montez overthrew Jay MacIntyre over the middle, but safety Aaron Williams was called for a personal foul for hitting the defenseless MacIntyre.

Given new life, Montez hit Shenault along the right sideline for the go-ahead score.

Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch, who took over for Martinez, moved the Huskers to the CU 21, but JD Spielman couldn’t come down with the ball in the end zone on the game’s final play.

The team will take on Troy next Saturday at home. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

