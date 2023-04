Buettenback, Jesske, Bazil Among The Lincoln Athletes Signing Division I College Offers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–Some Lincoln area athletes on Wednesday made Division I commitments to compete in college athletics.

Southeast’s Max Buettenback and Will Jesske signed letters of intent to play college baseball at Nebraska. Northeast boys basketball standout Porter Bazil signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Division I Houston Christian.

Here is the list of all the college signees from Lincoln for NCAA Division I, II and III, along with NAIA.

East: Gabe Whiston, Omaha tennis.