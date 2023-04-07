Buckcherry shares new ﻿’Vol. 10’﻿ track, “Let’s Get Wild”

Buckcherry has premiered a new song called “Let’s Get Wild,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Vol. 10.

“Let’s Get Wild” is out now via digital outlets. It’s the second Vol. 10 cut to be released, following lead single “Good Time.”

Vol. 10, the aptly titled 10th Buckcherry album, arrives June 2. It also includes a cover of the Bryan Adams song “Summer of ’69.”

Buckcherry will be on the road touring the U.S. throughout the spring, summer and fall, including dates with Skid Row.

