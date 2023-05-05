Buckcherry shares new ﻿’Vol. 10﻿’ song, “Shine Your Light”

Buckcherry has shared a new song called “Shine Your Light,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Vol. 10.

“Shine Your Light” is the third cut to be released off Vol. 10, following “Good Time” and “Let’s Get Wild.” You can listen to “Shine Your Light” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Vol. 10, the aptly titled 10th Buckcherry album, arrives in full June 2.

Buckcherry is touring throughout the spring, summer and fall in support of Vol. 10, including dates with Skid Row.

