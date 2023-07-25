Buckcherry premieres video for “Summer of ’69” cover

Buckcherry has premiered the video for their cover of Bryan Adams‘ “Summer of ’69.”

The clip features footage of Buckcherry’s recent shows in Detroit and at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The “Summer of ’69” is included on Buckcherry’s latest album, Vol. 10, which dropped in June.

Buckcherry will be touring throughout the rest of the year in support of Vol. 10, including dates with Skid Row.

