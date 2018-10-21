As cold weather arrives, it’s that time of year for Bubba’s Closet, the clothing give-away effort that for more than 20 years has benefited elementary school students who need warm clothing. They’ve been collecting donated winter coats and other warm clothing since September.

Volunteers will distribute the coats and other clothing on Saturday, November 3, at McPhee Elementary School. Lincoln Public Schools elementary principals have spearheaded the collection efforts and will volunteer at that day’s giveaway event, along with other LPS employees and community members.

Any elementary student accompanied by an adult may choose appropriate items of clothing to adopt and use.

The post Bubba’s Closet Returns to Give Coats to LPS Students appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.