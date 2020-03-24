Bryan’s Drive-Thru Clinic Underway, Equipment Donations Keep Pouring In
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 24)–Bryan Health’s drive-thru clinic at LifePointe near 27th and Pine Lake Road started Tuesday afternoon and will run from 2-6 daily. You must have a referral from your doctor or have visited Bryan’s EZ Visit to access the drive-thru.
Bryan CEO John Woodrich says they will give you a flu test, with results in 15-20 minutes. If that’s negative, Woodrich says a respiratory test will be done, then you will be sent home to isolate. Based on those results, you may have a COVID-19 test done and won’t need to comeback.
“COVID tests could be anywhere from two to four days until we get those results back,” Woodrich said. “We are using an outside lab for that right now.”
If you don’t have a referral to use the drive-thru clinic, Woodrich says people can “come to the Urgent Care Center side and go through, what we call, the Respiratory Infection Side.”
Meanwhile, Bryan Health has received a lot of equipment donations in recent days, including more than 5,800 sets of gloves. Around 2,500 of those coming from Iron Brush Tattoo in Lincoln.
“It’s just been totally awesome, so far,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health’s chief development officer. “Our entire team, in particularly, our front line clinical staff offer our most sincere thanks.”
Bryan also has received more than 3,500 respirator masks in donations from construction companies or government agencies. Around 1,700 shoe covers have been donated, along with a ventilator from a local veterinary clinic.
Ravenscroft added they have received approximately 1,000 surgical masks and 1,500 non-surgical-grade masks being sewn by volunteers.