Bryan Starts Phase One of COVID-19 Surge Plan
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–Bryan Health has entered phase one of its “surge plan” as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.
At the same time, Bryan is decreasing elective surgeries that require overnight stays by ten percent starting Monday, Nov. 2 and will be monitored daily. When more elective surgeries can be done will be dependent on when phase one can be reversed. On Friday, Bryan Health is reporting 63 total COVID-19 patients. 10 of them are on ventilators.
Bryan Health also reports 14 of the COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit. There are a total of 543 patients currently in their facilities and have a total of 572 current staffed inpatient beds.