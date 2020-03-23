Bryan Health Will Open Up Drive Thru Clinic For Flu, Respiratory and COVID-19 Testing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–Bryan Health officials on Monday announced that Bryan’s drive-thru clinic at its LifePointe location near 27th and Pine Lake Road will be open daily from 2pm to 6pm starting Tuesday, Mar. 24.
The drive-thru clinic will test for flu, respiratory issues and COVID-19 or coronavirus. Bryan physician network president Eric Moss says patients will need to schedule an appointment with the drive-thru clinic or get a referral from a doctor at Bryan ezVisit. Only one person per vehicle will be screened and up to 60 vehicles can be accommodated during each four hour shift.
If you want to have more than one person screened, you will have to go back in line to screen additional people.
Bryan Health said it has currently done 40 COVID-19 tests. Twenty-four people have tested negative with 16 tests still pending. Ten of the people are currently in-patient with the other six are in self-isolation.