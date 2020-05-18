Bryan Health Releases Latest COVID-19 Testing Numbers, While Still Preparing For Any Rise In Cases
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–COVID-19 cases are still being tracked by Bryan Health officials, to make sure they are prepared to handle any more cases if there is a spike.
On Monday, Bryan officials say they are watching the ICU bed usage and no large-scale elective surgery cases are not being conducted during the pandemic. As far as enough people on staff and supplies, Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said the Bryan system is in good shape.
“We’re not seeing that really big up tick in or surge happening overnight and that’s a really good thing and that’s due to people social distancing, isolating themselves, wearing masks, those are all paying off,” said Woodrich.
For now, visitor restrictions are still in place, however there are some exceptions with pediatric, birthing and end-of-life cases.
A break down of the numbers at Bryan Health show that so far, 7,354 people have been tested, of those 996 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 135 pending cases. Bryan Medical Center currently has 28 COVID-19 patients, with eight patients pending results. Bryan Health officials said 11 of those patients are on ventilators, 11 patients are in the ICU, five are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 12 are in the General Care Unit.
Over the weekend, Bryan Health received 1,386 COVID-19 test results back from their lab, of those 188 tests were positive for the virus.
Bryan Health officials are planning mobile COVID-19 testing clinics this week for community-wide testing. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.