Bryan Health Relaxes Visitor Restriction Policy, Masks Still Required
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2022) With declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Bryan Health will return to pre-pandemic visitor guidelines in many areas effective Tuesday, March 1. Surgical masks will continue to be required for adults and children age two and over.
VISITORS:
* Open to all persons who properly wear a surgical mask
* Patients, visitors, vendors, tenants and service personnel continue to use public entrances where surgical masks will be distributed to anyone without
* Discontinue the two visitors per patient, per day limitation
* Discontinue the one community clergy per patient, per day
* Discontinue the two-visitor limit for physician office tenants
* Resume emergency department visitor policy of two visitors per patient
* Labor & Delivery and Post-Partum patients – visitors can be a significant other or one designated support person, grandparents and newborn siblings; siblings may visit, but cannot stay overnight
* Valet service at Bryan East Campus will resume on Monday, March 7th between 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
FOR PATIENT SAFETY, SOME RESTRICTIONS WILL CONTINUE:
* COVID-19: visitors will not be allowed for an individual who has a pending COVID-19 test or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
* NICU: parents and guardians only
* Pediatrics: four adult visitors per patient, per day; this also applies to adult patients on the pediatric unit
* Mental Health: continue visitation hours as follows:
1) Youth patients: noon-12:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
2) Adult patients: 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
MASKING:
* OSHA requires masks/face coverings be worn by all people in public areas of health care facilities, including:
* Patients and visitors
* Providers, employees, students and volunteers
* Vendors, tenants and any contracted service personnel
For more information, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.
