Bryan Health Pres/CEO Delivers Last Community Conversation

(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2019) Twenty years ago, the Community Health Endowment (CHE) was formed from the proceeds of the sale of Lincoln General Hospital to Bryan Health. When Kim Russel retires from her position as President and CEO of Bryan Health in January 2020, she will have led Lincoln’s largest health system for nearly 12 of those 20 years. During her service, Russel and the Bryan Health team navigated the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and a new electronic health record system, and oversaw multiple expansion projects on both Bryan Health campuses. Russel has served on the CHE Board of Trustees since taking her position with Bryan Health and chaired the CHE Board from 2013 – 2015.
At CHE’s next Community Conversation, Russel will share ”Five Lessons Learned from a Career in Health Care.” The event will take place Wednesday, December 11, at 10:30 a.m. at CHE, 250 North 21st Street, Suite 2 (upstairs). Among other topics, Russel will share insights on the changing role of technology in health care, the training of health care providers, and the interaction between the health care system and social determinants of health – factors like socioeconomic status, neighborhood and physical environment, and access to health care – in creating a healthy community.
All CHE Community Conversation events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available along the east side of 21st Street between O and P Streets and in the lot north of 21st & Q. Registration is requested but not required and available online at https://che-russel-12-11-19.eventbrite.com.
This is CHE’s sixth series of Community Conversations. Past conversations are available for viewing on LNKTV Health’s YouTube channel here, http://bit.ly/2LdFVm3.
