Bryan Health Conducts COVID-19 Mobile Testing In Crete
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–Bryan Health on Friday conducted their first COVID-19 mobile testing at the Crete Medical Center in Crete, with the capability of conducting 160 tests. Only 80 people showed up to get tested.
Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said talks continue with health department officials in Lancaster and Saline counties about future dates for using the COVID-19 mobile lab. “We’re going to start to set up a schedule of where they feel the best spots are for us to locate over the next several weeks,” Woodrich said during Bryan’s daily briefing Friday morning.
One thing Bryan officials would like to find out through the large sampling, is the living arrangements for people who test positive and how to provide alternative living conditions in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s not just about identifying who is positive and what organization they worked for,” Woodrich added, “because if those organizations take necessary steps to separate individuals, that’s one factor.”
Smithfield, a meatpacking plant, south of Crete, had five employees test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Four of those employees are men in their 30s to 60s, while one is a woman in her 40s. In Lancaster County, there was one new report of coronavirus, bringing the total to 107 cases.