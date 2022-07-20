Bryan Health Completes East Campus Renovation
Lincoln, NE (July 20, 2022) –Bryan Health has completed the fourth and final phase of the Bryan East Campus Renovation, a $47 million project to update public spaces, clinical areas and surgical environments.
“This is a huge milestone for our team. Between planning, design and construction, this was about a five-year project,” said Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction. “There is a tremendous sense of pride to see the finished amenities and what we’ve accomplished. These upgrades will serve our patients and families for decades to come. That is truly meaningful.”
The end of phase four features multiple improvements:
- Completion of two specialty rooms for bronchoscopy procedures
- Completion of remaining 12 rooms for care before and after surgery
- Completion of second MRI imaging suite
Construction on the Bryan East Campus Renovation began in January of 2019. It was a four-phase project. Over 70 specialty contractors recorded 1.8 million work hours on the renovation. These updates transformed the patient and family experience at Bryan East Campus:
- 115,000 square feet was renovated
- 14 large operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms were built
- 40 patient rooms for care before and after surgery were created
- 18 rooms for post-anesthesia recovery from surgery were installed
- 4 private consult rooms for families to meet with physicians were added
“In construction, you’re used to getting thrown curveballs quite often. But COVID-19 brought challenges we did not see coming,” Sheets added. “We did a really good job of working with our contractors and internal staff to deal with supply chain issues and push forward in a safe working environment. All the people who touched this project can now see the benefits of their work.”