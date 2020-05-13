Bryan Health Breaks Down Demographics On COVID-19 Cases They’ve Tested
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–A majority of the people that have been tested for COVID-19 through Bryan Health and are positive cases are in minority groups, who have have received less testing since the pandemic hit Nebraska.
A break down of demographics released by Bryan Health on Wednesday shows through May 11, they have 758 positive cases. African-Americans account for 36 positive cases, while Asian-Americans make up for 122 positive tests. White/Caucasian people represent 250 positive cases and 252 Hispanic people tested positive for COVID-19. Other races had 73 positive cases.
White people have received more than 4,200 and accounted for about one third of all positive cases, while all other groups have received just over 1,800 combined tests and made up roughly 66% of positive cases.
The positive test rate for white people was the lowest among the demographic groups at 6%. That’s compared to a 15% positive test rate for black and African American people, 31% for Asians, and 31% for Hispanic people.
Bryan Health’s vice president for advancement Bob Ravenscroft said he thinks the language barrier is a key factor behind the disparities, plus living conditions, access to information and healthcare also factor in.
“I don’t think we’ve done a great job as a state, frankly, getting the messages to different communities as effectively as we could,” he said.
Bryan Health officials say they’ve been working to increase the flow of information to minority groups, including working with local health officials, publishing flyers in multiple languages and promoting multi-lingual television programming.
Bryan Health’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit will be at Lincoln High School on Friday from 4-7 p.m.