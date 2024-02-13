Brother of Suspect in Schaaf Murder Accused as an Accessory

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Feb. 13)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man is accused of being an accessory in the 2021 murder of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf.

According to the Journal Star, Danyl Barraza had his bond set at $250,000, during a court appearance on Monday. Barraza has been in jail since late December, after a sentence in an unrelated misdemeanor case. He’s accused of allegedly helping his older brother conceal her body at Pawnee Lake.

Barraza’s older brother, 27-year-old Joesef Barraza, is accused for first-degree murder, plus three-counts of first-degree sexual assault. He’s entered not guilty pleas in the case. Court documents also indicate that police said a confidential informant said Schaaf’s body initially had been submerged in Pawnee Lake, but Danyl Barraza, who was 16 at the time, later allegedly helped Joesef Barraza pull her body out of the water and move her remains to a wooded area.

A kidnapping charge against Joesef Barraza had been dropped. It’s believed that Joesef Barraza, his girlfriend Rachael Pageler and his brother, Danyl Barraza, had kidnapped Schaaf.

Pageler is also accused of being an accessory to murder.