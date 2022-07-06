Broadcasters United for Life Blood Drive
(KFOR NEWS July 6, 2022) You can still make an appointment for the Broadcasters United for Life Blood Drive.
70 more donors are needed to fill all appointment times. Go to this link to make an appointment.
In partnership with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, Alpha Media radio stations, KFOR and KFRX are teaming up with our partner, 10/11 NOW, to hosting this bi-annual blood drive, helping supply blood to local communities in Nebraska.
The drive has become a two-day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. This summer’s drive is at the Havelock United Methodist Church (4140 N. 60th St.) on July 7 and 8.
All donors will receive a free Nebraska Community Blood Bank t-shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-A.
