Broadcasters Unite For Life Summer Blood Drive is Wednesday and Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–Summer is another crucial time for blood donations for the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

Right now, the bank has less than a 7-day supply of all blood types, according to spokesperson Kari Lundeen.

“There’s not a national surplus of blood. Should it continue to drop, we would really have a hard time having anybody else help us out, be able to send us blood,” Lundeen told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Monday.

KFOR and sister Alpha Media station KFRX, along with our media partner, 10/11 News, are teaming up for the Broadcasters Unite For Life Summer Blood Drive on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm at the Havelock United Methodist Church off of 60th and Morrill. All donors will get a Nebraska Community Blood Bank shirt and lunch provided by Chick-Fil-A.

Lundeen says all types of blood are needed. Click the link to sign up or register for an appointment: Nebraska Community Blood Bank.