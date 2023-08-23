Bring Me the Horizon’s ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances”

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to hear Bring Me the Horizon‘s upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn album.

In an Instagram post, frontman Oli Sykes shares that the record has been delayed from its initially announced September 15 release date.

“Unforeseen circumstances rendered us unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with,” Sykes writes. “I was hoping despite the setbacks we could pull it off in time for you guys but there’s still so many little details I want to be perfect and until it’s nailed I’m just not willing to give it to you guys.”

A new release date has yet to be announced, though Sykes assures fans that “it’s close.”

“I know you guys have been so patient but you just gotta be a lil more,” he says.

Post Human: NeX GEn is the follow-up to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror. Since then, Bring Me the Horizon’s released a number of one-off singles, including “DiE4u,” “sTraNgeRs,” “LosT” and “AmEN!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.