Bring Me the Horizon teases ﻿﻿’NeX GEn’﻿ album with new video

The NeX GEn of Bring Me the Horizon may soon be upon us.

Oli Sykes and company have shared a video teasing the upcoming album, the long in-the-works second entry in the band’s Post Human series.

The clip, which was posted to the BMTH Facebook, features a robotic voice chastising you for “cling[ing] to your digital identity as if it were your very soul.” You’ll also see flashes of the word “Youtopia.”

NeX GEn follows the debut Post Human release, 2020’s Survival Horror. Since then, they’ve put out a number of one-off singles, including “Kool-Aid” in January.

In other Bring Me the Horizon news, guitarist Lee Malia is missing their Australian tour, which launched Wednesday, April 10. In an Instagram Story, the group shares that Malia “will be back for future dates, but is taking some time out with the new addition to his family for this run.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.