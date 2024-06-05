Bring Me the Horizon soundtracks sci-fi rave in “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” video
June 5, 2024 2:00PM CDT
Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the video for “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd,” a track off the band’s new album, Post Human: NeX GEn.
The clip finds Oli Sykes and company performing on a raised platform above some kind of sci-fi rave, which continues on even as two people engage in a fight with weapons, which for copyright reasons are probably not called “lightsabers.”
You can watch it streaming on YouTube.
The long-delayed NeX GEn was finally released in May. It’s the second installment in BMTH’s Post Human series, following 2020’s Survival Horror.
