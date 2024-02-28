Bring Me the Horizon premieres video for “Kool-Aid”

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the video for their latest single, “Kool-Aid,” and it probably won’t make you shout, “Oh yeah!”

The clip opens with text reading, “Society is the ultimate crime against humanity.” Things get even darker as it cuts between disturbing shots of children lined up in front of a firing squad while a group of older clergymen watch a performance by a pole dancer.

You can watch the “Kool-Aid” video streaming now on YouTube.

The song “Kool-Aid” was released in January. It’s one of several singles Bring Me the Horizon has put out following their 2020 effort, Post Human: Survival Horror. A new album, Post Human: NeX GEn, is due out in the summer.

