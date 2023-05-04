Bring Me the Horizon premieres new song, “LosT”

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new single called “LosT.”

The track, which Oli Sykes and company first started teasing in March, is available now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying, and very bloody, video, which stars Sykes as he tries to escape a creepy hospital, streaming now on YouTube.

“LosT” follows Bring Me the Horizon’s 2022 single “sTraNgeRs.” The group has been working on the follow-up to their 2020 EP, Post Human: Survival Horror.

Bring Me the Horizon will be touring the U.S. this summer while opening for Fall Out Boy.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

