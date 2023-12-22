Bring Me the Horizon & keyboardist Jordan Fish part ways

Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish is no longer with the band.

In a statement posted to their Instagram Story, Oli Sykes and company announce, “Bring Me the Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish.”

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future,” the band adds.

Fish joined BMTH in 2012, and made his debut with the band on their 2013 album Sempiternal. Along with his contributions on keyboards, he and Sykes also co-produced recent Horizon releases, including 2015’s That’s the Spirit, 2019’s amo and 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror.

“I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” Fish adds in a social media post. “I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon has been working on their Post Human: NeX GEn project, and teases that new music is “coming very soon.”

