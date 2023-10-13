Bring Me the Horizon embraces the “DArkSide” with new single

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new single called “DArkSide.”

The track finds frontman Oli Sykes declaring, “My darkside won today” along with a lyric reminiscent of Papa Roach‘s “Last Resort”: “Don’t give a f*** if my heart stops beating.”

You can listen to “DArkSide” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

“DArkSide” continues Bring Me the Horizon’s run of stylized song titles, which include “DiE4u,” “sTraNgeRs,” “AmEN!” and “LosT.” The band’s also been prepping their Post Human: NeX GEn release, the follow-up to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror.

Bring Me the Horizon is set to perform at the 2024 Sick New World festival, taking place April 27 in Las Vegas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

