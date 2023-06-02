Bring Me the Horizon drops new single, “AmEN!”

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new single called “AmEN!”

The intense track features rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of the post-hardcore band Glassjaw. Cheekily described as the “feel good hit of the summer,” “AmEN!” doesn’t just list off different drugs like the Queens of the Stone Age song “Feel Good Hit of the Summer,” but it does feature lyrics such as “Got me feeling like a human centipede.”

You can listen to “AmEN!” now via digital outlets.

“AmEN!” follows the single “LosT,” which dropped in May. Bring Me the Horizon also put out a track in 2022 called “sTraNgeRs,” and they’ve been working on a follow-up to their 2020 EP, Post Human: Survival Horror.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

