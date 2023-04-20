Bring Me the Horizon dropping new single “LosT” in May

Bring Me the Horizon is about to bring you new music.

Oli Sykes and company will drop a fresh track titled “LosT” on May 4. You can presave the tune now.

“LosT” follows Bring Me the Horizon’s 2022 single “sTraNgeRs.” The group has been working on the follow-up to their 2020 EP, Post Human: Survival Horror.

In related news, Bring Me the Horizon has shared a new, acoustic version of “sTraNgeRs” in partnership with the environmental organization EarthPercent in honor of this year’s Earth Day. The recording is available now through May 6 via Bandcamp.

