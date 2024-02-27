Bring Me the Horizon, Chevelle & more playing Sick New World side shows

Sick New World has announced a batch of side shows set to take place around the festival, which will be held April 27 in Las Vegas.

The performances will take place in venues across Sin City on April 25, 26 and 28. Among the artists taking part include Bring Me the Horizon, Chevelle, Static-X and Sevendust, Lamb of God and Nothing More.

Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m PT. They’ll go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. PT.

Sick New World will be headlined by System of a Down and Slipknot. The nu metal-themed festival first launched in 2023.

