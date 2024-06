Bring Me the Horizon is bringing their NEXFEST to Indonesia.

After debuting in Japan in 2023, the festival will take place in Jakarta on Aug. 25. Along with a headlining set from BMTH, the bill includes BABYMETAL.

For more info, visit NEXFESTID.com.

Bring Me the Horizon released their new album, Post Human: NeX GEn, in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.